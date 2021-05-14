Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stock Position Raised by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Eaton by 605.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $145.80 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $70.54 and a 12-month high of $149.38. The company has a market capitalization of $58.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 53.62%.

ETN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. HSBC upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.29.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $1,555,508.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,994 shares of company stock valued at $7,031,994. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

