Great Lakes Advisors LLC Takes Position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 139,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,910,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of Sonic Automotive as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SAH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 28,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 11,184 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,191,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,946,000 after purchasing an additional 358,269 shares during the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonic Automotive stock opened at $49.07 on Friday. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.11 and a twelve month high of $56.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.86 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.31. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Equities analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

In other news, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 13,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $640,505.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,889,522.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Jeff Dyke sold 32,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,627,350.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 858,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,907,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,905 shares of company stock worth $5,430,926 over the last 90 days. 33.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonic Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

