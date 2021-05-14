Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $285.32 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $174.94 and a 52 week high of $294.10. The company has a market capitalization of $181.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $285.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.72.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total value of $153,825.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,277,663.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

