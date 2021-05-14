Asset Dedication LLC Reduces Stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Asset Dedication LLC reduced its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,677,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,012,000 after buying an additional 107,403 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,631,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,148,000 after buying an additional 157,665 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,412,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,572,000 after buying an additional 332,755 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,001,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,115,000 after buying an additional 17,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 902,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter.

MOAT stock opened at $72.05 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52-week low of $46.08 and a 52-week high of $73.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.04.

