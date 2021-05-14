Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 67,264 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 47.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 67,264 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 12.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 663,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,336,000 after buying an additional 71,733 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 86,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 33,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 135,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after buying an additional 17,683 shares during the period. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $31.76 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $32.87. The firm has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.17, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.73 and a 200 day moving average of $24.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SLB. Stephens upgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

