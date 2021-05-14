118,079 Shares in Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Bought by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 118,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XAIR. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Air in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Air in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Air in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Air in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XAIR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Beyond Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist started coverage on Beyond Air in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Beyond Air in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

XAIR stock opened at $4.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 6.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.72. The company has a market cap of $101.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of -0.66. Beyond Air, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Equities analysts predict that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Carey acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.67 per share, with a total value of $100,050.00. Insiders own 18.05% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled nitric oxide (NO) to treat respiratory infections, and gaseous NO to treat solid tumors. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of lung infections, persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc in June 2019.

