The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Bought by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 121,281 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at $421,000. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $858,629.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,562.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $8,857,152.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

KHC opened at $43.82 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $28.12 and a one year high of $44.26. The company has a market cap of $53.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.55, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.97.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. As a group, analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

