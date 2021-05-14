Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ SOLY opened at $22.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $472.34 million, a PE ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 0.24. Soliton has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $22.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.18.

Several equities analysts have commented on SOLY shares. Maxim Group cut Soliton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Soliton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Soliton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.60 in a report on Thursday.

Soliton, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. The company offers products for the removal of tattoos. It also develops a product for cellulite reduction, fibrotic scar treatment, and other indications. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

