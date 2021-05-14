Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) Insider Sells $21,797.37 in Stock

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) insider Marie Fogel sold 1,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $21,797.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,076.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Marie Fogel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Marie Fogel sold 523 shares of Vince stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $6,228.93.

Shares of NYSE VNCE opened at $11.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $130.42 million, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Vince Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $12.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.24.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.13). Vince had a negative return on equity of 47.85% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vince Holding Corp. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vince stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.15% of Vince worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Vince Company Profile

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, T-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising T-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denim, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

