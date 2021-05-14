Credit Suisse Group Increases Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Price Target to $23.00

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on OCDX. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.55.

Shares of NASDAQ OCDX opened at $21.29 on Wednesday. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $15.14 and a twelve month high of $21.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.44.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $516.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.19 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Profile

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

