Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $118.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.48% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Novavax missed Q1 earnings estimates while revenues beat the same. The company is looking to file a regulatory application for its influenza vaccine candidate, NanoFlu, shortly. Per the company, if approved NanoFlu will be a game changer for the prevention of influenza. Meanwhile, Novavax received a federal funding of almost $2 billion for the clinical development of its COVID-19 vaccine, NVX-CoV2373. Delay in the authorization filing for NVX-CoV2373, hurt the stock severely. Such delays in vaccine development do not bode well. In absence of a marketed product, Novavax is yet to generate revenues from product sales. Dearth of collaboration contracts also remains a woe. Competition for the COVID-19 vaccine is another area of concern for Novavax as several companies have already received authorization for emergency use of their respective vaccines.”

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NVAX. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Novavax from $338.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Novavax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $285.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Novavax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $121.00 on Wednesday. Novavax has a 1 year low of $37.37 and a 1 year high of $331.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of -23.18 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.40). Novavax had a negative net margin of 133.10% and a negative return on equity of 1,346.17%. The business had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13124.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Novavax will post -5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total value of $656,133.38. Also, CFO John Trizzino sold 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.46, for a total transaction of $560,460.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,563.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,517 shares of company stock valued at $15,952,005 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Novavax by 62.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Novavax in the first quarter worth $27,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Novavax in the fourth quarter worth $20,183,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Novavax in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Novavax in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 49.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

