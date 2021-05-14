Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Insider Sells $20,305.00 in Stock

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) insider Dian C. Taylor sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $20,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,244,597.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Dian C. Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Dian C. Taylor sold 2,095 shares of Artesian Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $84,910.35.

Shares of NASDAQ ARTNA opened at $39.62 on Friday. Artesian Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $31.89 and a 1-year high of $42.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.09 and a 200-day moving average of $38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $370.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.02.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.74 million during the quarter. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 19.23%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.261 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Artesian Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Artesian Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Artesian Resources by 170.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Artesian Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. 45.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

