Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paya Holdings Inc. is an integrated payments and commerce solution provider. It serves healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities and other B2B goods and services. The company operates principally in Reston, VA, Fort Walton Beach, FL, Dayton, OH and Mt. Vernon, OH. Paya Holdings Inc., formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. III, is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PAYA. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Paya in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Paya in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Paya in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Paya in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Shares of PAYA opened at $9.37 on Tuesday. Paya has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.04 and its 200-day moving average is $12.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.14 and a beta of 0.05.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Paya during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paya in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Paya in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paya in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paya in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

