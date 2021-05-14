eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Lowered to $63.00 at BMO Capital Markets

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $67.00 to $63.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EBAY. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered eBay from a positive rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an in-line rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. eBay presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.93.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $58.74 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.01 and a 200 day moving average of $55.91. eBay has a 52 week low of $40.81 and a 52 week high of $65.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that eBay will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to purchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $169,875.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 595,657 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $29,931,000 after purchasing an additional 165,560 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,220,668 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $61,339,000 after purchasing an additional 76,125 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 453,600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $22,793,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the first quarter valued at about $5,784,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 26,982 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

