fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Announces Earnings Results

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $119.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.54 million. fuboTV’s quarterly revenue was up 1539.7% compared to the same quarter last year. fuboTV updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NYSE:FUBO opened at $18.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.84. fuboTV has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $62.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

FUBO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.78.

In related news, CEO David Gandler sold 42,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $1,373,759.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,241,308 shares in the company, valued at $40,044,596.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

