Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arcos Dorados had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 55.12%.

Arcos Dorados stock opened at $6.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.41 and a 200 day moving average of $5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.58. Arcos Dorados has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $6.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARCO. Bradesco Corretora reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.60 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcos Dorados has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.77.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

