Analysts Set CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) PT at $23.91

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.70.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

In related news, CFO Jason P. Wells bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Lesar bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.58 per share, with a total value of $1,179,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 230,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after buying an additional 46,246 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,403,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,750 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 71,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter worth $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $24.47 on Tuesday. CenterPoint Energy has a 12-month low of $16.40 and a 12-month high of $25.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.55, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.29.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.78% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.75%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

