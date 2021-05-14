Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) PT Raised to $37.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 47.29% from the company’s current price.

CCL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

NYSE:CCL opened at $25.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $30.63. The company has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.27.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.00 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. Equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post -7.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $2,491,549.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,304,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,620,262.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at $20,751,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bluesphere Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 25,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

