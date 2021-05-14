Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) VP John B. Chang Sells 558 Shares

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $44,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,612,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $76.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.40. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.20 and a 52 week high of $90.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $146.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 397.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CCOI shares. Moffett Nathanson raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $84.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cogent Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 6 Meridian raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 269,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.