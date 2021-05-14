Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share (TSE:AND)

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group in a report released on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.08. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Andlauer Healthcare Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$86.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$87.40 million.

AND has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$47.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$38.50 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

AND opened at C$37.50 on Friday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a twelve month low of C$29.26 and a twelve month high of C$50.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$38.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s payout ratio is 21.52%.

About Andlauer Healthcare Group

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

