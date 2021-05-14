Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) PT Lowered to $41.00

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) had its price objective cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 54.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on NVTA. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.50 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

Invitae stock opened at $26.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. Invitae has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $61.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.46 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 81.19% and a negative net margin of 183.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Invitae will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Invitae news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $199,800.00. Also, Director Geoffrey Crouse sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $486,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,336.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,135 shares of company stock valued at $5,860,514 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Invitae by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 164,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after buying an additional 21,993 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invitae in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,857,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Invitae by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invitae in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,491,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invitae by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares during the period. 78.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

