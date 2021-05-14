Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.25 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Plains All American’s first-quarter earnings beat estimates but lagged year over year. The firm’s pipeline tariff volumes were adversely impacted by extreme weather in Texas during February. It can increase operating expenses to meet stringent regulations and implement safety measures for protecting employees. Intense competition in the midstream space and excess pipeline capacity in some regions might lower the demand for its services. Units of the firm have underperformed the industry in the past six months. However, the firm has a strong presence in the Permian Basin. Cost-saving initiatives and impressive credit profile of customers will support its operations over the long term. The firm’s plan of expanding pipelines in resource-rich regions, and developing new pipeline projects is expected to boost operations.”

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PAA. Wolfe Research reiterated a peer perform rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.81.

PAA stock opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $12.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.22.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 28.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 70.7% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 19,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.6% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 100,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 41.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. 45.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

