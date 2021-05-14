Russell J. Weiner Sells 3,538 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Stock

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) COO Russell J. Weiner sold 3,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $1,539,030.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,420,555. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Russell J. Weiner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, Russell J. Weiner sold 6,460 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.50, for a total value of $2,858,550.00.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $422.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $397.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $383.07. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.71 and a 52 week high of $447.50. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.61 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

DPZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $430.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 60.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

