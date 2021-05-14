Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Has $5.69 Million Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,226 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $5,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $99.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.17. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.93 and a fifty-two week high of $102.72.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

