Roth Capital Cuts McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Price Target to $2.00

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) had its target price trimmed by Roth Capital from $2.10 to $2.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded McEwen Mining from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of MUX stock opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $560.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. McEwen Mining has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $1.60.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 16.86% and a negative net margin of 140.63%. On average, research analysts predict that McEwen Mining will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 65.9% in the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 27,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,585 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of McEwen Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 108.9% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 31,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McEwen Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

