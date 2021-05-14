Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Issued By KeyCorp

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Airbnb in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.30.

Get Airbnb alerts:

ABNB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $197.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.57.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $137.39 on Friday. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $219.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.44.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.