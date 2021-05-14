Credit Suisse Group Increases Envista (NYSE:NVST) Price Target to $55.00

Envista (NYSE:NVST) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Shares of NYSE NVST opened at $43.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of -338.00 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.09. Envista has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $46.52.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.23. Envista had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. Analysts predict that Envista will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 35,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $1,581,898.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,994,635.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $27,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,999,702.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 307,679 shares of company stock worth $13,030,866 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Envista by 596.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Envista in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Envista in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Envista in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

