Analysts Set Expectations for Edap Tms S.A.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EDAP)

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) – Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Edap Tms in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Edap Tms’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Get Edap Tms alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EDAP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Edap Tms from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Edap Tms from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

EDAP stock opened at $5.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.56 million, a PE ratio of -98.83 and a beta of 1.92. Edap Tms has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $10.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.03 and its 200 day moving average is $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Edap Tms had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Saturna Capital CORP purchased a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the first quarter valued at $176,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 157.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 34,978 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the 4th quarter worth about $302,000.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU); Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL); and Distribution.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.