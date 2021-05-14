Truist Increases Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target to $83.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its target price increased by Truist from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.43.

NYSE RBLX opened at $71.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.29. Roblox has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $83.41.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.90 million. Roblox’s revenue was up 139.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $2,824,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,736 shares in the company, valued at $6,970,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $287,018,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth $206,186,000. Discovery Value Fund bought a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $98,397,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth $84,860,000. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,993,000.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

