Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Price Target Increased to $148.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $139.00 to $148.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $137.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $112.16 and a 52-week high of $140.46.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

