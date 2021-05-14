William Blair Weighs in on SunOpta Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:SOY)

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for SunOpta in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. William Blair also issued estimates for SunOpta’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

SOY stock opened at C$15.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.66. SunOpta has a 1 year low of C$4.75 and a 1 year high of C$21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.71.

SunOpta (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$267.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$418.24 million.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

