The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $79.09 Million Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,285,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 288,182 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.63% of Teck Resources worth $79,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,443,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its stake in Teck Resources by 395.4% during the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 3,275,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,150 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,040,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Teck Resources by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,524,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,389 shares during the period. Finally, PM CAPITAL Ltd grew its stake in Teck Resources by 28.6% during the first quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 2,685,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,517,000 after purchasing an additional 596,780 shares during the period. 47.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TECK shares. CIBC raised their target price on Teck Resources from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Teck Resources from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Teck Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Teck Resources from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.94.

NYSE:TECK opened at $24.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.16. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $7.78 and a 1 year high of $26.72. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 1.27.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.0404 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 6.76%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

