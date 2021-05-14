The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 346,544 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 8,145 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Cigna were worth $83,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CI. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at $353,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,118 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $196,965,000 after purchasing an additional 189,001 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its stake in Cigna by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 5,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CI opened at $264.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $249.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.85. The company has a market capitalization of $90.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $158.84 and a 52-week high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 23.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.13.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total value of $33,069,909.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,726,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $655,586.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,830,445.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 282,848 shares of company stock valued at $71,328,307 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

