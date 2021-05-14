Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 590 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $12,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 37,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 23,818.8% in the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners now owns 16,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 16,435 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 35.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 9.8% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 106,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,713,000 after buying an additional 9,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth $292,000. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MPC opened at $58.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $61.10. The firm has a market cap of $38.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.24.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.07.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

