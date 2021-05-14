Symmetry Partners LLC Makes New $622,000 Investment in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 9,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Shares of CNC opened at $68.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.79. The company has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $72.31.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centene news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,883 shares of company stock worth $2,626,390 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stephens raised Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Centene from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.77.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.