Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) to Hold

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of a wide variety of human and companion pet cancers. The Company was formed to explore the oncolytic capability of the reovirus, a virus that preferentially replicates in cells with an activated Ras pathway, one of the most common family of genetic defects leading to cancer. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.42.

NASDAQ:ONCY opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.33 and its 200 day moving average is $2.87. Oncolytics Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $4.83.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONCY. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 723.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 190.5% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 14,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

