Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.97% from the stock’s previous close.

LMT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.80.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $387.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $417.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $380.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.91.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,208. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

