Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.97% from the stock’s previous close.
LMT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.80.
Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $387.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $417.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $380.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.91.
In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,208. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.
Lockheed Martin Company Profile
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.