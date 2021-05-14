Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.37% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Progyny Inc. is a fertility benefits management company. It specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions. Progyny Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PGNY. Bank of America upgraded Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Progyny in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Progyny currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.14.

PGNY stock opened at $48.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.37. Progyny has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $59.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 437.18 and a beta of 1.83.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Progyny had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $122.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Progyny will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 112,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,164,122.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $13,830. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $214,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 528,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,675,617.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 470,864 shares of company stock worth $23,185,154 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Progyny in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Progyny by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Progyny in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Progyny in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Progyny in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

