Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brigham Minerals Inc. is a mineral acquisition company. It is focused on acquiring oil and gas mineral rights in unconventional, shale plays throughout the United States – including the Delaware and Midland Basins in Texas, the SCOOP and STACK plays in Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, as well as the Bakken and Three Forks plays in North Dakota. Brigham Minerals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Shares of MNRL opened at $17.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $995.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -877.50 and a beta of 2.45. Brigham Minerals has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $18.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 53,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $830,202.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 30,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $507,741.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,470 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,277. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 10,374.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,262 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. 70.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

