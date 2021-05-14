Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $92.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.36% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Minerals Technologies Inc. is a resource- and technology-based company that develops, produces and markets worldwide a broad range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. The Company has five reportable segments: Specialty Minerals, Refractories, Performance Materials, Construction Technologies and Energy Services. “

Separately, CL King raised their price target on shares of Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

NYSE:MTX opened at $83.36 on Wednesday. Minerals Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $39.43 and a fifty-two week high of $84.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.72.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.63 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. Minerals Technologies’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 13,615 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $986,815.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,383,036.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Cipolla sold 6,246 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $451,960.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,361 shares of company stock valued at $3,113,596. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,014,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,746,000 after purchasing an additional 322,358 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 16,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 435,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,817,000 after acquiring an additional 21,253 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

