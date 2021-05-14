Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Premier (PINC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Premier (NASDAQ: PINC):

5/13/2021 – Premier was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Premier, Inc. operates as a healthcare alliance. The company brings together hospitals, health systems, physicians and other healthcare providers primarily in the United States. It also maintains clinical, financial and outcomes databases. Premier, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

5/11/2021 – Premier had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $44.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Premier was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Premier, Inc. operates as a healthcare alliance. The company brings together hospitals, health systems, physicians and other healthcare providers primarily in the United States. It also maintains clinical, financial and outcomes databases. Premier, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

5/6/2021 – Premier had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

5/5/2021 – Premier had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $44.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Premier had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $31.00.

3/19/2021 – Premier was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $34.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.07. Premier, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.64 and a 52-week high of $37.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.81 and a 200 day moving average of $34.82.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $469.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.08 million. Premier had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Premier’s payout ratio is 31.54%.

In related news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of Premier stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,489,419.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PINC. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Premier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Premier in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Premier by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Premier by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Premier during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

