Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €104.42 ($122.84).

Several analysts recently issued reports on KBX shares. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €107.00 ($125.88) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of ETR:KBX opened at €103.40 ($121.65) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.69, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.32. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €78.53 ($92.39) and a 52-week high of €117.24 ($137.93). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €104.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of €106.81. The company has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.68.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

