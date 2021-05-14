BitGreen (BITG) Trading 215.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. During the last seven days, BitGreen has traded 215.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitGreen has a total market capitalization of $8.19 million and $607,203.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitGreen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001365 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003733 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.18 or 0.00077958 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00070794 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.17 or 0.00334626 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000655 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00011311 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00043137 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004364 BTC.

BitGreen Profile

BitGreen is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @bitgreen_ . BitGreen’s official website is bitg.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

BitGreen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGreen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitGreen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

