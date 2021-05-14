Streamr One Day Volume Reaches $7.49 Million (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. One Streamr coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000266 BTC on major exchanges. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $116.33 million and $7.49 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Streamr has traded 25.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00089602 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00020131 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $585.94 or 0.01165944 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.08 or 0.00069801 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.23 or 0.00113875 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.14 or 0.00063962 BTC.

About Streamr

Streamr (CRYPTO:DATA) is a coin. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 coins and its circulating supply is 870,250,779 coins. Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com . The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Streamr Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

