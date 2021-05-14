Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell to “Buy”

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FinViz reports. The firm currently has a $243.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $240.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Grupo Santander assumed coverage on Globant in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.20.

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $204.53 on Friday. Globant has a 12 month low of $102.05 and a 12 month high of $244.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.35. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 162.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Globant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $270.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Globant will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Globant by 8.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,448 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the first quarter worth about $987,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Globant by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 104,705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,738,000 after purchasing an additional 24,078 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Globant during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globant by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 277,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,571,000 after buying an additional 132,572 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

