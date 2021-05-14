AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from AirBoss of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

TSE:BOS opened at C$37.20 on Friday. AirBoss of America has a 52 week low of C$13.27 and a 52 week high of C$43.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a PE ratio of 22.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$41.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.63.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$172.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$199.68 million. As a group, analysts predict that AirBoss of America will post 1.8900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on AirBoss of America from C$29.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$44.00 target price on shares of AirBoss of America in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on AirBoss of America from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

In related news, Director Mary Matthews acquired 1,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$39.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$73,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 168,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,586,788. Insiders have bought a total of 8,290 shares of company stock valued at $316,497 in the last quarter.

About AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

