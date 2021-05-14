Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.322 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has raised its dividend by 5.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of HY stock opened at $77.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.65. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 1-year low of $30.25 and a 1-year high of $102.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 48.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.25). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 0.94%.

In other news, insider Susan Sichel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.67, for a total value of $229,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,867. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 30.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

