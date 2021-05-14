Bruker Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the medical research company on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $67.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.28 and a 200-day moving average of $58.47. Bruker has a 1 year low of $36.82 and a 1 year high of $71.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $554.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.56 million. Bruker had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bruker will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $108,774.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,668.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BRKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bruker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Bruker from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bruker from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.