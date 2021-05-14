Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) CEO David P. Tusa Sells 24,238 Shares

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) CEO David P. Tusa sold 24,238 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $391,443.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,636.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sharps Compliance stock opened at $16.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.70. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $271.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.32.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 4.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SMED shares. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Sharps Compliance from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Sharps Compliance from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Sharps Compliance from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sharps Compliance by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 63,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 14.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 29,043 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Sharps Compliance by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 886,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,742,000 after purchasing an additional 231,600 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 800,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,498,000 after buying an additional 11,475 shares during the last quarter. 42.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

