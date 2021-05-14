The Hain Celestial Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:HAIN)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 2,445 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,147% compared to the average daily volume of 196 put options.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HAIN shares. Truist raised their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.40.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAIN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,005,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 23.4% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,299,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,873,000 after purchasing an additional 625,889 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 213.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 873,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,079,000 after purchasing an additional 595,276 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 191.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 897,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,115,000 after purchasing an additional 588,807 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 211.7% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 763,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,298,000 after acquiring an additional 518,713 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $40.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.35 and a beta of 0.89. The Hain Celestial Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $46.02.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $492.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.74 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

